iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Purchased by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,677,000 after acquiring an additional 398,807 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,257,000 after buying an additional 242,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 337,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after buying an additional 173,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $85.95. 124,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.19. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.