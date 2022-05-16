iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Stock Holdings Raised by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Peru ETF worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 25,888 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Peru ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EPU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,221. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $38.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Peru ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Peru ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.