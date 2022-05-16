iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.33. 32,284,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,395,848. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

