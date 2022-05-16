iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Holdings Trimmed by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP owned 0.17% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,534,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $82.64. 70 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $88.49.

