iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Zhang Financial LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 5.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $32,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 119,055 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 337,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,727,928. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.40. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.