iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.63

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.63 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 62301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 674.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 386,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 66,153 shares during the period.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

