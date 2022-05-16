iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of EMXF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.26. 546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,602. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83.

