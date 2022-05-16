iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $110.66 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.51 and a one year high of $119.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

