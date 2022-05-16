iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Position Reduced by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHYG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.