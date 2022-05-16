Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 21,287 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.
In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 679,997 shares in the last quarter.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRWD)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
