Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.25. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 21,287 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 33.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,170,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,368,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,160,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 679,997 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

