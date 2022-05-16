Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Gap Down to $34.59

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.59, but opened at $33.20. Iridium Communications shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 1,385 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,459.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 134,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 11.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 116,250 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

