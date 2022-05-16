IQ.cash Price Tops $0.0021 (IQ)

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 94.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. IQ.cash has a market capitalization of $25,447.62 and $4,443.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.00522797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,673.25 or 1.76464928 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004734 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.