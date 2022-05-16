Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.92. The stock had a trading volume of 773,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,500,985. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.