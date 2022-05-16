Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the April 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 663.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 441.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.90. 4,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $41.39.

