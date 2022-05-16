Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.07

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
