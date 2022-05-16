Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.07

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 66,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

