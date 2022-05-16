Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

NASDAQ KBWY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 149,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.