Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stock Position Boosted by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 1.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $65,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 669,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,034,000 after acquiring an additional 114,759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after buying an additional 83,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,956,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,037,000 after acquiring an additional 60,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,323,000.

PRF traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,679. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $153.38 and a twelve month high of $176.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.29.

