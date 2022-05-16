Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.88

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 185180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 439,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 422,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 117,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

