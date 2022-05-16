Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Position Reduced by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,530,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 436,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 45,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,888,000 after buying an additional 397,673 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 717,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 45,468 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $20.92. 16,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,515. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

