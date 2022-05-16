Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $5,832,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock traded down $13.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.35 and a 200 day moving average of $539.40. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

