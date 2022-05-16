InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in April

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 343,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 231.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.73.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.