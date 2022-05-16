International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $157.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.