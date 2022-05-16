International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,325 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $42,510,000. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 609,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 260,084 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 378,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 189,566 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,766,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after buying an additional 132,446 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 103,352 shares during the period. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NMFC stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

