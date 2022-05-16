International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 359 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $104.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.69. The company has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

