International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $146.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.25. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

