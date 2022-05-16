International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG opened at $66.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average is $158.75.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Robert W. Baird cut RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

