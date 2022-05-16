International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 139,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 45,071 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Greg Creed purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $484,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,874. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

