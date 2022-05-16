International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after purchasing an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,580,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,929,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,113,000 after purchasing an additional 259,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $73.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.