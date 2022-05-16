International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.9% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 195,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $51.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 247.24, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

