Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$206.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating and a C$210.00 price objective for the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$211.50.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$176.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$182.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$173.71. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$156.61 and a 1-year high of C$190.48. The firm has a market cap of C$31.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

