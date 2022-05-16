Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New C$207.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IFCZF. Barclays started coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFCZF stock opened at $134.84 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $123.42 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.88.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.