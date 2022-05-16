Insured Finance Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $162,749.26 and $812.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00514148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,793.81 or 1.75475555 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,664,361 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

