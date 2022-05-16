inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $127.32 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,903.44 or 0.99979385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00107401 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

