Insider Buying: Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Purchases £46,235 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Frank Fiskers acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,642 ($32.57) per share, with a total value of £46,235 ($57,002.84).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 2,658 ($32.77) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,781.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,943.44. Whitbread plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,384 ($29.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,465.38 ($42.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 127.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Whitbread alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on WTB shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,600 ($44.38) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,770 ($46.48) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($46.19).

Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.