Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) COO Purchases 27,292 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 27,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $106,165.88. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,493,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,808,302.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $198.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.15.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 210.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

