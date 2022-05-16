Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,572 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.50% of Inotiv worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inotiv by 8,541.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Inotiv by 2,350.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Inotiv by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,468. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $441.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.24. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.40. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

In other Inotiv news, COO James Harkness purchased 38,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, for a total transaction of $765,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip A. Downing acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.97 per share, with a total value of $47,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,524 shares of company stock worth $1,165,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOTV. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

