IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.32

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 171790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$47.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.51.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

