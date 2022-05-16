IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.32

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 171790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$47.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.51.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile (CVE:IPT)
Further Reading
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.