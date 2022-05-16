Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IMNM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Immunome stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Immunome ( NASDAQ:IMNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunome will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Immunome by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 9,375.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

