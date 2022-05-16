Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 1,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 241,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 71.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 108,040 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $57,256,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 64.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 69,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 91.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

