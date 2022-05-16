Illuvium Price Down 23.7% This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $321.38 or 0.01031177 BTC on exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $209.17 million and approximately $13.41 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00496653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00037477 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,108.52 or 1.86032404 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008255 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

