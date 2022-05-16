Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 253.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Illumina by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,974,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $298,377,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.35 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.18 and its 200-day moving average is $350.64. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

