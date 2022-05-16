Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $0.62

Idle (IDLE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002091 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $23,027.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00522605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035978 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,162.87 or 1.76011290 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,094,612 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.