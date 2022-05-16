ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. ICC makes up approximately 2.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 7.48% of ICC worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICCH traded down $16.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.27. ICC has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ICC ( NASDAQ:ICCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 4.02%.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

