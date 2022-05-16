iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 778,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Timothy Norris Irish acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iCAD by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iCAD by 324.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth $50,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICAD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,975. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). iCAD had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICAD. Guggenheim cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

