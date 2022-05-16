Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $72,909.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE H opened at $83.60 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

