Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $5.37 on Monday. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 24.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 191.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUMA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

