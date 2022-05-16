HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

HOCPY traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.27. 27,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. HOYA has a 52 week low of $92.52 and a 52 week high of $179.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.13.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

