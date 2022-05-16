Hoo Token Reaches Market Cap of $88.43 Million (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $88.43 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00507598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,350.37 or 1.78497167 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Hoo Token Coin Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

