HoDooi Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00518461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00036012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,394.15 or 1.75387131 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004730 BTC.

About HoDooi

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

