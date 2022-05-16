Highland Management Partners 9 LLC Purchases Shares of 5,497,365 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,497,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,740,000. Xometry makes up about 92.4% of Highland Management Partners 9 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC owned about 0.13% of Xometry at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Georgetown University acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after purchasing an additional 753,701 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 1,212.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 54,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $200,438.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $1,137,156.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,417.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King dropped their price target on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

XMTR traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.31. 301,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

